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15% of Americans Think They Will Have To Wear Masks Forever
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10 views • May 05, 2021
A new Rasmussen poll finds that 15 per cent of Americans think mask mandates will remain in place for years or even ‘indefinitely’, with a majority believing they will have to cover up for at least another 6 months.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6091e267aecbaf0ef94e31dd
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=6091e267aecbaf0ef94e31dd
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