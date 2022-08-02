Miles Guo’s Trustee Court Case Will Resume on August 1st

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https://gnews.org/post/p12u9906d
On July 30, Miles Guo mentioned about the latest progress on the Trustee’s Court Case of his personal assets via his GETTR video. The court will hold a hearing on August 1st to hear whether there is a conflict of interest between Chapter 11 Trustee Luc from Paul Hastings LLP and Miles in his personal “reorganization” bankruptcy case. The court will also review the legality of the process and qualifications identified as Trustee