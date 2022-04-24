A Captured Ukraine Fighter Spoke about the Current Situation at Azovstal. Many Wounded, operations for neo-Nazis are done on the floor. 042422.

The captured fighter of the National Guard of Ukraine told about the liquidated colleagues, among them was the commander of the group "Azov *" with the call sign "Salem".



He also spoke about the current situation at Azovstal. According to him, there are a lot of wounded, operations for neo-Nazis are done right on the floor. And of the amenities they have only "wooden bunks and a toilet":



"There are no normal conditions. Bunkers are Soviet—built, monolithic reinforced concrete structure under the workshops of the plant, with tunnels, exits. I was inside on 2 dugouts. The corridor is underground, you go down and there is a large room. In this room there are wooden bunks and three-story beds. And that's it, there is a toilet there, technical water is installed," the captured fighter told the Izvestia correspondent Semyon Eremin.