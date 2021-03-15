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"Socialism, maybe even Communism": Eric Bolling goes off on Dems' relief bill
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20 views • March 15, 2021
Political commentator Eric Bolling reacts to the potential effects of the now passed and signed pandemic relief bill, and what it means for the nation going forward. Plus, former Ambassador Richard Grenell comments on the Biden administration's vaccine rollout effort. - with Newsmax TV's Heather Childers and Andrew Giuliani on The Count, Saturdays at 8PM ET.
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