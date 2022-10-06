Breath Taking New Hampshire Water Powered Saw Mill

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Clipped from: FALL PLOWING & Draft Animal Power Field Days 2022 (PART 2) // Logging & Farming with Draft Animalshttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5sn0_DnmLfU
Today Jim & the horses are doing some Fall plowing and reminiscing about the Draft Animal Power Field Days 2022 at Sanborn Mills Farm in Louden NH last weekend (https://www.draftanimalpower.org/). This video shows clips of the logging and farming portions of DAPNET field days and many of the different ways that you can use draft animals for logging and farming. We even get to watch a water powered sawmill hard at work!
Missed the part 1 video?► https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K1KRZ...
2023 Calendars► https://www.workinghorseswithjim.com/...