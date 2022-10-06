Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Breath Taking New Hampshire Water Powered Saw Mill
83 views
channel image
Resistance Chicks
Published 2 months ago |
Shop now

Clipped from: FALL PLOWING & Draft Animal Power Field Days 2022 (PART 2) // Logging & Farming with Draft Animalshttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5sn0_DnmLfU

Today Jim & the horses are doing some Fall plowing and reminiscing about the Draft Animal Power Field Days 2022 at Sanborn Mills Farm in Louden NH last weekend (https://www.draftanimalpower.org/). This video shows clips of the logging and farming portions of DAPNET field days and many of the different ways that you can use draft animals for logging and farming. We even get to watch a water powered sawmill hard at work!


Missed the part 1 video?► https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K1KRZ...

2023 Calendars► https://www.workinghorseswithjim.com/...

Keywords
sawmillworking horse with jimdraft horsessanborn mills farmsaw milllogging with horsesdraft animal power field days 2022water power sawmill

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket