Breath Taking New Hampshire Water Powered Saw Mill

Clipped from: FALL PLOWING & Draft Animal Power Field Days 2022 (PART 2) // Logging & Farming with Draft Animalshttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5sn0_DnmLfU

Today Jim & the horses are doing some Fall plowing and reminiscing about the Draft Animal Power Field Days 2022 at Sanborn Mills Farm in Louden NH last weekend (https://www.draftanimalpower.org/). This video shows clips of the logging and farming portions of DAPNET field days and many of the different ways that you can use draft animals for logging and farming. We even get to watch a water powered sawmill hard at work!





