Keystone Overlander - 22LR Single Shot Backpack Carbine

AmbGun Keystone Overlander updates

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-rifle/backpackrifle/overlander





Keystone Overlander





Very light and compact… It’d be nice if the stock could slide forward just a bit more to sit flush against the back of the receiver. But that might breach the 26” legal limit.





The light, fiberglassed barrel, free floated “handguard”, pistol grip, and collapsible buttstock lend the Overlander an exotic look.





I replaced the excessively long pistol grip with a BCM KD 3.0 Gunfighter shorty grip. Saves over 30 grams. With the design of the receiver’ I had to lop off the beaver tail and some of the trigger guard ledge.





I’ve always looked at the Keystone Crickett single shot bolt action rifles for kids with interest. I think the Overlander can serve as a kid’s training platform AND yet continue to serve as a very light and compact backpack carbine for adults.





The buttstock storage compartment provides a good cheek weld for kids, but adults will need to do a good turkey neck cheek weld onto the extended twin rails to get low enough to see through the peep sight.





The Overlander, like the SU16c, can fire while the stock is folded or collapsed. Something that the Ruger takedown rifles can’t match.





I did experience some frustration with the collapsible stock…the stock collapses about an inch on almost every shot. Occurs when pulling the buttstock firmly into the shoulder pocket…preloaded such, the light recoil of the 22LR cartridge is just enough to collapse the stock. I suppose you could call it a recoil reducing feature, but it’s annoying.





This leads to the four step firing routine:

Eject spent case

Insert fresh cartridge

Close Bolt

Extend stock

Cock hammer





Trying to resolve the issue, I used a small triangle file to cut the wire stock notches deeper and square it up toward the rear of the buttstock…allowing the forward side to retain a ramp. I also added a ⅛” preload spacer to the spring. The problem persists. It is an annoying issue that hopefully Keystone can resolve with future iterations. The spring loaded catches do have a steel roll pin insert for lockup with the wire stock.





They do offer a version of the Overlander with an AR like adjustable buttstock/buffer tube setup. This is a poor solution…ruining the weight advantage of the Overlander, hinders the rifle’s length of pull as a platform for children, and eliminates the really compact collapsed form factor….probably 5 to 6 inches longer when collapsed than the wire stock. Wire stock is far superior for a backpack carbine and worth overcoming or adapting to the lock up issues.





Monitor the Ambgun Overlander page for updates.