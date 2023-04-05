Create New Account
Tornado devastation "Brings out the absolute BEST in people too!"
We want the very BEST for america! And what do TORNADOES DO? Let's ask the governor!

Governor Holcomb (R) of Indiana says, concerning tornado devastation: "It brings out the absolute BEST in people too!"

DONE! Welcome to "the NEW america" everyone... a land completely DEVASTATED, so as to bring out the absolute BEST in the Survivors!

We didn't live on the streets for more than a year... so that OTHERS could miss OUT on the opportunity.

Clip from WTHR news story

