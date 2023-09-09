How Social Justice is Practically the Opposite of Buddhism

Paññobhāsa Mahathera was a monk for 30 years and is now a layman in South Carolina.





See the playlist of videos at Buddhist Monk Truthers

https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/2H83eFTsfBMQ/





Paññobhāsa's URL Links:

current blog (mostly philosophy and caustic critiques of Marxism):

https://politicallyincorrectdharma.blogspot.com/





primordial website:

https://nippapanca.org





Minds page:

https://www.minds.com/Pannobhasa_Bhikkhu/





Bitchute channel:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/67rZHAtWjVje/

SubscribeStar support page:

https://www.subscribestar.com/philosophical-dharma





Discord server (mainly for traditionalist Buddhist discussions and networking):

https://discord.gg/YDwsrgTFaM





https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/Pannobhasa





YouTube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChQJMvdH3Is-fw7rVhYd4uA





Twitter (brand new):

https://twitter.com/PannobhasaSC





Paypal:

https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/Pannobhasa





NEW BOOK, “Essays in Theravada Buddhism”:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B096ZHKY9D





ALSO, 2nd BOOK, “Philosophical Dharma”:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B097XGM71P/..

.

3rd BOOK, “Buddhist Ethics, Buddhist Practice”:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0991DQBLZ?..





All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" and scroll down.

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Phone into Brian Ruhe's live radio show at 1-603-635-4946 any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST at Studio B at https://revolution.radio/