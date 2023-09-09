BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How Social Justice is Practically the Opposite of Buddhism
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
130 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
11 views • September 09, 2023

Paññobhāsa Mahathera was a monk for 30 years and is now a layman in South Carolina.


See the playlist of videos at Buddhist Monk Truthers

https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/2H83eFTsfBMQ/


Paññobhāsa's URL Links:

current blog (mostly philosophy and caustic critiques of Marxism):

https://politicallyincorrectdharma.blogspot.com/


primordial website:

https://nippapanca.org


Minds page:

https://www.minds.com/Pannobhasa_Bhikkhu/


Bitchute channel:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/67rZHAtWjVje/

SubscribeStar support page:

https://www.subscribestar.com/philosophical-dharma


Discord server (mainly for traditionalist Buddhist discussions and networking):

https://discord.gg/YDwsrgTFaM


https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/Pannobhasa


YouTube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChQJMvdH3Is-fw7rVhYd4uA


Twitter (brand new):

https://twitter.com/PannobhasaSC


Paypal:

https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/Pannobhasa


NEW BOOK, “Essays in Theravada Buddhism”:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B096ZHKY9D


ALSO, 2nd BOOK, “Philosophical Dharma”:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B097XGM71P/..

.

3rd BOOK, “Buddhist Ethics, Buddhist Practice”:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0991DQBLZ?..


All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" and scroll down.

Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe

Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/


My website: http://www.brianruhe.ca

https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353

https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe

https://vk.com/brianruhe


MP3 audios and video at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe

My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome

Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/194226686@N07


My three books are available at Amazon.

https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe&crid=1ZU2U0DOIY0QG&sprefix=%2Caps%2C101&ref=nb_sb_ss_recent_1_0_recent


You have my permission to please copy any of my videos and spread them wherever you like. Please post links on Facebook.


Phone into Brian Ruhe's live radio show at 1-603-635-4946 any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST at Studio B at https://revolution.radio/

Keywords
social justice warriorbuddhismangerbrian ruhepannobhasa
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
DOJ: States Must Share Immigrant Data With DHS or Risk Losing Federal Funds

DOJ: States Must Share Immigrant Data With DHS or Risk Losing Federal Funds

Douglas Harrington
ID Verification Breach Exposes Millions of Sensitive Identity Documents

ID Verification Breach Exposes Millions of Sensitive Identity Documents

Edison Reed
Power Outages and Home Medical Equipment: Planning for Extended Disruptions

Power Outages and Home Medical Equipment: Planning for Extended Disruptions

Iva Greene
Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Cassie B.
Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Garrison Vance
SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy