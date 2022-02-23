People in Tianjin, Beijing and Hangzhou cannot go home for Chinese Spring Festival due to strict blockage

This woman in Tianjin City, because the isolation time is too long, tried hard to break into the special control area and was stopped by the police. This woman would rather be arrested than obey the policemen. It drew the crowd around to watch and argue.The Beijingers were herded together on so many buses and transferred to the Accord Hotel in isolation.A citizen of Hangzhou rushed back to Guiyang on New Year’s Eve and family reunion, but Hangzhou does not accept him and Guiyang does not accept either, he can only spend New Year’s Eve in the current place.In order to isolate, how terrible it is that these people seal the doors during the New Year!Such small children are also forced to pull suitcases isolated to remote places.In Fu yang District, Hangzhou, people waited in a large line in the rain for nucleic acid testing.Tianjin Beichen District people lined up in a large queue for nucleic acid inspection, watching their homes being sealed by large iron gates for inspection, not allowed to enter in the need to do procedures, people are so frustrated and become angry.The saddest part of seeing this scene is that every Chinese person is completely obedient and not able to rise up and speak out like the Canadian truck drivers, as is happening in cities from the south to the north of the country with a tragic and uncontrolled viral vaccine management measure