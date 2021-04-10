S. KOREA'S NEW JET. DID US DEF. CONTRACTORS STEP OVER THE LINE?

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Defence Blog: https://defence-blog.com/news/south-korea-rolls-out-prototype-of-new-kf-21-boramae-fighter-jet.html
Binkov breaks it down: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lovGPrJn7dc
Korea buys the P8 https://finance.yahoo.com/news/south-korea-picks-boeing-p-8-1-7-092113533--finance.html
Lockheed F35 procurement: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lockheed_Martin_F-35_Lightning_II_procurement
Lockheed martin/Korea page: https://lockheedmartin.com/en-kr/index.html
Boeing opens facility in Korea: http://www.koreatimes.co.kr/www/nation/2019/11/774_278048.html
The ship books was : https://www.usni.org/press/books/warship-builders