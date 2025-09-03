The Dark Secret — Summary

The Dark Secret is a documentary by James Easton that challenges the accepted story of 9/11 and explores a hidden layer of design embedded in the World Trade Center. Through years of research, Easton reveals that the Twin Towers were not just feats of modern engineering but also encoded with Fibonacci design principles — the same mathematical spiral found in nature, art, and sacred geometry.

The film weaves together archival 9/11 footage, Easton’s discoveries, and Doug’s compelling narration to guide viewers through a deeper examination of the towers’ proportions and alignments. Easton shows how the golden ratio appears in the towers’ architecture, suggesting that their construction carried symbolic intent beyond the ordinary.

This documentary is not only an exposé but also a visual journey into mathematics, symbolism, and hidden meaning, asking the viewer to reconsider what lies behind one of the most pivotal events in modern history.