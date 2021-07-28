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Trumps Warp Speed Guy Was On Moderna's Board & Worked With Gates, Can Trump Be Trusted?
Aimless News
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220 views • July 28, 2021
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Sources used in video:

Trumps warp speed guy was one of the evil cabal - https://anti-empire.com/trumps-warp-speed-guy-was-a-bill-gates-ally-who-gave-children-brain-damage-with-a-2009-vaccine-that-was-later-pulled/

More govt lies about vaxx uncovered - https://anti-empire.com/pfizer-contract-forces-governments-to-acknowledge-vaccine-is-untried-and-side-effects-unknown/

It's always about building immunity - https://twitter.com/HansMahncke/status/1419800211858337793

Why all the immigration if it's about the unvaxxed - https://twitter.com/LeeSmithDC/status/1419497935268626432

Now we know the test was a fraud - https://www.unite4truth.com/post/cdc-pcr-covid-19-gold-standard-test-to-be-discontinued-replaced-with-equally-flawed-testing?utm_campaign=0efdab04-ae3b-4c00-8ac1-c25cf7f47c82&;utm_source=so&utm_medium=mail&cid=5c56b391-1957-43b0-a145-25b6c0045c5f

I'm a carpenter and I made a video about it last December - https://youtu.be/MLiXGa_qUIc

Coincidence or something else going on - https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2021/07/19/bill-gates-and-george-soros-join-buyout-of-covid-test-developer-mologic/

Leftists communists want to require vaxx - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/07/26/the-alinsky-play-is-clear-california-state-joins-new-york-city-and-veterans-administration-in-mandating-vaccination-shots-for-employees-simultaneous-to-cdc-changing-covid-test/

VA first govt agency to require vaxx - https://www.foxnews.com/politics/veterans-affairs-covid-vaccine-mandate-health-care-personnel

Forget covid, bring on the deadly fungus - https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/move-over-covid-drug-resistant-super-bug-fungus-now-being-reported-texas-and-washington-dc

LA restaurant firing back at Newsom - https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2021-07-26/huntington-beach-restaurant-wants-unvaccinated-diners?_amp=true

Why does it cost anything to stop construction - https://www.analyzingamerica.org/2021/07/638205/

Paypal partners with leftist group to control you - https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2021/07/26/paypal-partners-with-anti-defamation-league-to-block-financial-transactions-for-extremists-and-hate-movements/

Dude who confronted Tucker is CIA - https://www.infowars.com/posts/montana-man-who-confronted-tucker-carlson-worked-for-cia-founded-front-group/

This guy tried to break into the wrong house, gets raped by the dogs - https://sanelinews.com/burglar-sues-homeowner-after-being-raped-by-german-shepherds-while-stuck-in-houses-pet-door/

Southern women are tough - https://twitter.com/masonlemarquis/status/1419143598453395466

Steve Inman - https://twitter.com/SteveInmanUIC/status/1420023578867736596


FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review, news reporting and education is not an infringement of copyright.

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