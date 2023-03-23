Create New Account
Russian VDV special forces rockets pushed back Ukrainian positions in Kremmina forest
210 views
The Prisoner
Published a day ago |
Russian VDV special forces and LPR reconnaissance pushed the enemy in a forest area, which crossed the field on Ukrainian positions by firing rockets. VDV assault units have been advancing in the woods west of Kremmina defeating devastated and demoralized Ukrainian fighters recently.

Mirrored - TeleTruth

Keywords
russiaukrainerussian vdv special forceslpr reconnaissancekremmina forest

