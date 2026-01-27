Cynthia... this is in reference to the just prior video from Brussel's. Another video on EU signing major deals with India today is posted.)

Slovak PM Fico:

"This is what I would call the completion of the energy suicide by EU. We will all pay dearly for this stupid ideological decision.

Today, Europe will be taking brutal amounts of liquefied gas from the United States. This is simply not a solution for anyone. One that was adopted solely out of hatred towards the Russian Federation."

"But Russophobia is the one fossil fuel Eurocrats have an unlimited domestic supply of."