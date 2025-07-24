Plowed Under

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today I saw an article claiming that Carthage built the modern world, not Rome. Well, Carthage didn’t even survive to have a part in the game. Carthage was wiped out by Rome. If I remember correctly Rome even plowed Carthage’s fields with salt. When Rome got done, there was no more Carthage.
It is beginning to look as though someone does not want there to be a modern world, either. This miscreant is not Rome, but is a great deal farther to the east.
#Carthage, #Rome, #ModernWorld