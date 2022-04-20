【419 5th Anniversary】04/19/2022 One of the Reasons Why Wu Xiaohui Must Be Taken Out

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【419 5th Anniversary】04/19/2022 Mr. Miles Guo broke the news that then German Chancellor Angela Merkel flew on Wu Xiaohui’s private jet to China for a secret meeting with Xi Jinping. This is one of the reasons why Wu Xiaohui must be taken out.