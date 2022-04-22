ALERT: Home Prices Set For MASSIVE Correction (Bubble Update #2)

In this special report:Right now homes are about double the cost of what they should be compared to the rest of the economy…and this will correct.” Join Mike Maloney in Episode #2 of his ‘Bubble Updates’ as he examines the latest data for the Real Estate Bubble.Share this far and wide!If you wish to support our work by donating Bitcoin:BTC: 3B1FFT2sU2Z391aV6SF1eGabGpgasM2DxTFor breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/newsAlso follow us at GabNemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsorsShop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots."Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."Other LinksJoin our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat