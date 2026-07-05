Imposing Christ's Will

The Great Commission is not a bible study program for college students.

The Great Commision is to impose Christ's Law upon the nations -- the ethnos -- of the world. The Ten Commandments is truly the heart of the Gospel in that the First Commandment points only to, and exclusively to, Jesus Christ.

Jesus Christ is the heart of the gospel and the First Commandment points only to Jesus Christ.

-- Modern college professors are the equivalent of the priests of Baal that Elijah slaughtered.

-- The Mayor of the City of London should be hung for treason.

-- England needs a new king.

-- And other gems.

Fritz Berggren

www.bloodandfaith.com