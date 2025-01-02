BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"With light we are controlling the expression of a specific gene" ~ "with a full fledged laser system we can control neurons" ~ "thanks to the tools that nanotechnologies provide the tools.
"With light we are controlling the expression of a specific gene" ~ "with a full fledged laser system we can control neurons" ~ "thanks to the tools that nanotechnologies provide we can create small lasers" Josep Jornet UN-LAB-NSF 6G-IoBnT

.

NSF/GOV: Terahertz Channel Model and Link Budget

Analysis for Intrabody Nanoscale

Communication

Hadeel Elayan, Student Member, IEEE, Raed M. Shubair, Senior Member, IEEE,

Josep Miquel Jornet, Member, IEEE https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&opi=89978449&url=https://par.nsf.gov/servlets/purl/10080949&ved=2ahUKEwj-pqydzeuJAxXI6skDHSZnEIs4ChAWegQIEBAB&usg=AOvVaw1o2tJV0Q9DPW_WDPaLuMoE

(VIDEO) https://rumble.com/v5rfd05-348397205.html

.

Interconnecting Molecular and Terahertz Communications for Future 6G/7G Networks https://www.comsoc.org/publications/journals/ieee-tmbmc/cfp/interconnecting-molecular-and-terahertz-communications-future

.

Joseph Jornet UN-LAB: 2nd Buffalo Wireless Day - The Internet of Nano-Bio Things In The Context Of 6G 2020

https://rumble.com/v5vnfbk-355491920.html

trump20242030covid
