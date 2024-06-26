BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Military Ops in US, Afghanistan, Iraq w/ Former Special Ops Officer Jeff Niklaus
Former military special operations officer Jeff Niklaus joins the program to discuss his experiences in Afghanistan and Iraq. He shares his experience which inspired the Black Hawk down movie and the real life scenario they found themselves part of. He also explains his time as a special operations officer working to end the poppy production in Afghanistan. What really happened behind the scenes. Finally we discuss current operations and how you can identify them, develop situational awareness and be more able to protect you and your family. You can learn more about his products at https://www.complianttechnologies.net/


