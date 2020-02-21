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The Alkaline Diet - Why this is absolutely critical for achieving optimal health!
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756 views • February 21, 2020
If you’re not sure where to start, please download my FREE alkaline food chart list here: https://www.wevolve.io/pl/145144
Why eat Alkaline?
1) Alkaline foods have more minerals
2) Raw alkaline foods like fruits and veggies contain more water and are therefore more hydrating
3) Alkaline foods are more gentle on the body and contain a higher electrical charge, especially when raw
4) Disease is often caused by acidity and dehydration. Alkaline foods hydrate and buffer acidity
Why pH Matters?
1) Man-made chemicals are acidic and cause acidosis
2) When we are sick, our mineral reserves are depleted and we need to replenish them with highly mineral-rich foods
3) We are generally low vitality, and raw alkaline foods raise our energy frequency and vibration
Why eat Alkaline?
1) Alkaline foods have more minerals
2) Raw alkaline foods like fruits and veggies contain more water and are therefore more hydrating
3) Alkaline foods are more gentle on the body and contain a higher electrical charge, especially when raw
4) Disease is often caused by acidity and dehydration. Alkaline foods hydrate and buffer acidity
Why pH Matters?
1) Man-made chemicals are acidic and cause acidosis
2) When we are sick, our mineral reserves are depleted and we need to replenish them with highly mineral-rich foods
3) We are generally low vitality, and raw alkaline foods raise our energy frequency and vibration
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