BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

FREE Online Event, Alchemy of Ascension VI: Exploring Expanded States of Consciousness
Lightstar Creations
Lightstar Creations
47 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
8 views • September 03, 2022

I invite you to join this FREE online event for Indigos, Starseeds, Lightworkers, Wanderers, Walk-ins, and those Awakened or Awakening and ready to expand your consciousness? Get INSPIRED and ACTIVATE your POWER during this time of ascension.


The Alchemy of Ascension Season VI: Exploring Expanded States of Consciousness Hosted by Waxéla Sananda @WaxelaSananda


REGISTER NOW FOR FREE:

https://waxelasananda.com/aoa6/ref/Li...


Join this FREE online event for powerful transmissions, insights, tools, and downloads to assist you in raising your frequency and upgrading to your next level of awareness. Learn from masterful leaders, including myself, who share experiences of expanded states such as channeling, light language, soul walk-in experiences, near death experiences (NDE), sacred geometry communications, downloads of intuition from the divine, plant medicine transmissions, flow states, and more. Every speaker is offering amazing free gifts adding up to thousands of dollars worth of downloads, all free to those who register!


Click this link to sign up for this FREE event:

https://waxelasananda.com/aoa6/ref/Li...


Share this with someone you care about, it could make their day and change their life! 💜 Lightstar


🎴 PREORDER THE NEW CELESTIAL FREQUENCIES ORACLE DECK: https://www.lightstarcreations.com/ce…


✨PRIVATE SESSIONS:

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/se...


MUSIC ACTIVATION PRODUCTS:

🎵 Transcension 22:22 VisionQuests and Music By Lightstar https://www.lightstarcreations.com/tr...

🎵 444 Music Activation By Lightstar

https://www.lightstarcreations.com/44...


🌎 SOCIAL MEDIA REPLATFORMING ASSISTANCE:

Matthew Raymer, Anomalist Design

http://contentsafe.co/

https://anomalistdesign.com/


DONATIONS (THANK YOU!):

💲 (All Donations) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/do...

💲 (Patreon) https://www.patreon.com/lightstarcrea...


VIDEO PLATFORMS:

📺 (BITCHUTE) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ligh...

📺 (BRIGHTEON) https://www.brighteon.com/channel/lig...

📺 (ODYSEE) https://odysee.tv/@lightstarcreations

📺 (RUMBLE) https://rumble.com/lightstarcreations

🔴 (YouTube) https://www.youtube.com/c/lightstarcr...


JOIN MY E-NEWSLETTER & GET THE FREE ACTIVATION PACK:

💌 https://www.lightstarcreations.com/th...


LIGHTSTAR'S SESSIONS AND PRODUCTS:

🌐 (Website) https://www.lightstarcreations.com

🛒 (Shop) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/sh...

🎨 (Art Gallery) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/ar...

🎴 (Oracle Decks) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/or...

Keywords
lightstarlanguage of lightlanguage of light activationlight languagelight language activation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Algal Bloom Fed by Gaza Sewage Shuts Down Israeli Desalination, Forcing Water Rationing

Algal Bloom Fed by Gaza Sewage Shuts Down Israeli Desalination, Forcing Water Rationing

Garrison Vance
Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Edison Reed
The AI Acceleration Paradox: Why Local Intelligence Is the Only Defense Against Permission Control

The AI Acceleration Paradox: Why Local Intelligence Is the Only Defense Against Permission Control

Mike Adams
The Faraday ballistic shield backpack: Essential emergency protection for the modern world

The Faraday ballistic shield backpack: Essential emergency protection for the modern world

HRS Editors
Germany Approves Nearly $1 Billion in Arms Exports to Israel, Der Spiegel Reports

Germany Approves Nearly $1 Billion in Arms Exports to Israel, Der Spiegel Reports

Garrison Vance
Study: Screens are corroding teens&#8217; belief in a healthy life

Study: Screens are corroding teens’ belief in a healthy life

Ava Grace
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy