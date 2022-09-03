FREE Online Event, Alchemy of Ascension VI: Exploring Expanded States of Consciousness

I invite you to join this FREE online event for Indigos, Starseeds, Lightworkers, Wanderers, Walk-ins, and those Awakened or Awakening and ready to expand your consciousness? Get INSPIRED and ACTIVATE your POWER during this time of ascension.





The Alchemy of Ascension Season VI: Exploring Expanded States of Consciousness Hosted by Waxéla Sananda @WaxelaSananda





REGISTER NOW FOR FREE:

https://waxelasananda.com/aoa6/ref/Li...





Join this FREE online event for powerful transmissions, insights, tools, and downloads to assist you in raising your frequency and upgrading to your next level of awareness. Learn from masterful leaders, including myself, who share experiences of expanded states such as channeling, light language, soul walk-in experiences, near death experiences (NDE), sacred geometry communications, downloads of intuition from the divine, plant medicine transmissions, flow states, and more. Every speaker is offering amazing free gifts adding up to thousands of dollars worth of downloads, all free to those who register!





Click this link to sign up for this FREE event:

https://waxelasananda.com/aoa6/ref/Li...





Share this with someone you care about, it could make their day and change their life! 💜 Lightstar





🎴 PREORDER THE NEW CELESTIAL FREQUENCIES ORACLE DECK: https://www.lightstarcreations.com/ce…





✨PRIVATE SESSIONS:

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MUSIC ACTIVATION PRODUCTS:

🎵 Transcension 22:22 VisionQuests and Music By Lightstar https://www.lightstarcreations.com/tr...

🎵 444 Music Activation By Lightstar

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🌎 SOCIAL MEDIA REPLATFORMING ASSISTANCE:

Matthew Raymer, Anomalist Design

http://contentsafe.co/

https://anomalistdesign.com/





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