America Is Poaching Europe's Industrial Base

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Europe’s De-Industrialization Is Accelerating
* Europe is throwing away its industrial base.
* It is almost impossible to build anything in Europe, even when you’ve already got the factory.
* You would be crazy to build a new factory there.
* Every major German car maker (and most of the rest of its industrial base) is slashing capacity and moving jobs.
* It is only the beginning because a bevy of major German manufacturers are setting up bases in America, a landing pad for future jobs — and it is accelerating.
* If Japan is what not to do on debt, Europe is what not to do on growth.
* President Trump is gleefully poaching Europe’s crown jewels.
Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (30 June 2026)