America Is Poaching Europe's Industrial Base

Europe’s De-Industrialization Is Accelerating

* Europe is throwing away its industrial base.

* It is almost impossible to build anything in Europe, even when you’ve already got the factory.

* You would be crazy to build a new factory there.

* Every major German car maker (and most of the rest of its industrial base) is slashing capacity and moving jobs.

* It is only the beginning because a bevy of major German manufacturers are setting up bases in America, a landing pad for future jobs — and it is accelerating.

* If Japan is what not to do on debt, Europe is what not to do on growth.

* President Trump is gleefully poaching Europe’s crown jewels.





Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (30 June 2026)

https://youtu.be/StzBAOwG4R8