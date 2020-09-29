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Doing All Things to God's Glory
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14 views • September 29, 2020
St Paul advises to do all things to the glory of God. We look more closely at this verse and at how such an attitude can radically transform our lives, so that even simple tasks can have a profound, spiritual effect on ourselves, and on the rest of the world. Don't miss out on this great opportunity to build the kingdom of heaven!
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