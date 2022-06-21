Doctors Protest FDA Vote to Vaccinate 6-Month Old Babies, Warn Vaccine Is More Dangerous Than COVID (mirrored)

Mirrored from RED VOICE MEDIA at:-

https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/06/doctors-protest-fda-vote-to-vaccinate-6-month-old-babies-warn-vaccine-is-more-dangerous-than-covid-video/

As the FDA considers recommending the COVID vaccine for babies as young as 6-months-old, doctors are speaking out about the dangers of the "still" experimental vaccine. One America's Pearson Sharp has more.

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