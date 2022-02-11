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Conservative Leader Has Tense Debate With Justin Trudeau As Canada Grapples With Ottawa Protests
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100 views • February 11, 2022
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Forbes Breaking News
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a session of the House of Commons as politicians have a fierce debate over vaccine mandates and protesters who have shut down Ottawa for two weeks, including blocking a bridge to the United States.
Mirrored from https://youtu.be/GjeXXNw8RMs
Forbes Breaking News
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a session of the House of Commons as politicians have a fierce debate over vaccine mandates and protesters who have shut down Ottawa for two weeks, including blocking a bridge to the United States.
Mirrored from https://youtu.be/GjeXXNw8RMs
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