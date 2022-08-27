Unvaxxed Children BANNED From School: DC Mayor BANS Learning From Kids Without Bioweapon Jab

Stew Peters Show





August 26, 2022





Almost completely under the radar, the W.H.O has changed their guidelines for the so-called monkeypox vaccine. On top of that our children are being banned from schooled based on vax status! Dr. Jane Ruby joins us today to EXPOSE these horrific events.





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Righteously stand against vaccine tyranny by supporting Christopher Key: https://www.vaccine-police.com/!





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Righteously stand against vaccine tyranny by supporting Christopher Key:

https://www.vaccine-police.com/

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