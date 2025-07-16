Infowars Alex Jones, desperately trying to make sense of Trump’s suppression of the Epstein case

Infowars Alex Jones, is desperately trying to make sense of Trump’s suppression of the Epstein case.

Were Aspen attendees potential Epstein clients?

The Aspen Institute is a globalist club bankrolled by liberal heavyweights like the Gates and Rockefeller foundations.

But that’s not the whole story. This same “Accomplisher Class” was exactly Jeffrey Epstein’s target, as The Financial Times observed in 2019:

“The pages of the convicted sex offender’s black book comprise a scrapbook of modern Manhattan’s most powerful.”

Epstein’s “little black book” & Aspen gatherings

🔴 Former US President Bill Clinton, a prominent Aspen speaker, appeared both in Epstein’s book and on the scandalous Lolita Express flight logs. Some allege seeing him on Epstein’s private "pedophile island" — claims Clinton vehemently denies.

🔴 Bill Gates, Aspen sponsor and associate, cozied up with Epstein well into the 2010s — after Epstein was already a convicted sex offender. The Daily Beast suggested Gates sought Epstein’s help securing a Nobel Peace Prize.

🔴 David Rockefeller, a longtime Aspen supporter, was also listed in Epstein’s book. And the list goes on.

Bad reputation? No problem

Being in Epstein’s book doesn’t prove involvement in his crimes. Still, The Financial Times noted the elite often brush off moral concerns:

The rich and powerful "do not necessarily shy away from a bad reputation" and have "the fanciest form of FOMO: a fear of missing out so heated [that] one loses one’s moral compass.”

Aspen may pride itself on high-minded dialogue — but the company it keeps speaks volumes.





