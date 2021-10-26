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La Palma Quake Grid Pattern Explained, Inflation: 29% of Americans Missing Meals, Humanity Being Removed before the BIG Event: October 25, 2021
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1973 views • October 26, 2021
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EMERGENCY ALERT FOR LA PALMA!!!! EXTREMELY IMPORTANT!!!! THIS VIDEO COULD SAVE MILLIONS OF LIVES
Submitted by Jodi
On October 25, 2021
Watch video: https://youtu.be/F2IwoaBMdpg
Terral’s reply (10.25.2021):
Hi Jodi:
Thank you for writing. Please "Compose" a new message with an associated subject title when sharing information moving forward. The grid patterns are created by computers estimating quake-event epicenter locations making a 1-kilometer checkerboard. These are not true epicenter locations but are approximations. . .
https://www.geodatos.net/en/antipodes
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POLL: Inflation Forcing 29% of Americans to Miss Meals, Eat Less Due to High Prices
Submitted by Richard
https://timcast.com/news/poll-inflation-forcing-29-of-americans-to-miss-meals-eat-less-due-to-high-prices/
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Situation Update, Oct 25, 2021 - Humanity being removed before the BIG event
Submitted by Terral
October 25, 2021
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/52af5c5f-d4cd-487f-82d5-d0ab8846d4c1
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Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
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NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
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Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
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Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
EMERGENCY ALERT FOR LA PALMA!!!! EXTREMELY IMPORTANT!!!! THIS VIDEO COULD SAVE MILLIONS OF LIVES
Submitted by Jodi
On October 25, 2021
Watch video: https://youtu.be/F2IwoaBMdpg
Terral’s reply (10.25.2021):
Hi Jodi:
Thank you for writing. Please "Compose" a new message with an associated subject title when sharing information moving forward. The grid patterns are created by computers estimating quake-event epicenter locations making a 1-kilometer checkerboard. These are not true epicenter locations but are approximations. . .
https://www.geodatos.net/en/antipodes
--
POLL: Inflation Forcing 29% of Americans to Miss Meals, Eat Less Due to High Prices
Submitted by Richard
https://timcast.com/news/poll-inflation-forcing-29-of-americans-to-miss-meals-eat-less-due-to-high-prices/
--
Situation Update, Oct 25, 2021 - Humanity being removed before the BIG event
Submitted by Terral
October 25, 2021
Watch video: https://www.brighteon.com/52af5c5f-d4cd-487f-82d5-d0ab8846d4c1
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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