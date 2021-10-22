DON'T BE DECEIVED: THE FED IS THE MAIN CULPRIT OF RISING PRICES

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Ron Paul Liberty Report
3944 subscribers
By creating many trillions of new dollars out-of-thin-air, the Federal Reserve set in motion an economic disaster. The warnings are over. Infation is now here. Every excuse imaginable will be offered up as "reasons" for the economic pain. Don't be deceived. The unconstitutional Federal Reserve is the problem.