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Hey World Don't Give Up by Michael Franti
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21 views • January 11, 2021
Directed By Michael Franti and Carla Swanson in 2008. Michael Franti (born April 21, 1966) is an American rapper, musician, poet, activist, documentarian, and singer-songwriter. Michael Franti is known for having participated in many musical projects (most of them with a political and social emphasis). He is an outspoken supporter for a wide spectrum of peace and social justice issues, and he is especially an advocate for peace in the Middle East.
Michael Franti tour dates: https://michaelfranti.com/tour-dates/
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Michael Franti tour dates: https://michaelfranti.com/tour-dates/
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.
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