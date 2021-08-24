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A Tragic Day in American History
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331 views • August 24, 2021
Today the FDA granted full approval for the Pfizer Covid 19 vaccine without so much as a public hearing. This conspiracy is deepening at a rate that is frightening. How long will it be before we need a vaccine passport to purchase anything, go anywhere, or do what we want? Dr. Len points out that the buck to stop this nonsense stops with each one of us. We must stand up to the forces that are moving our treasured America into a communist subsidiary of China?
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