HOT! Another blows in Ternopol sets off explosions at the West missile facilities
221 views • 16 hours ago

New video has emerged on social media on Sunday, showing the massive explosion caused by a Russian cruise missile strike on June 6, in Ternopol western Ukraine. For the record, it is not a nuclear bomb, although at first it looked like a beautiful sunrise, then it turned into something, that looked like a small nuclear bomb. Not only experts, but ordinary people have also become clear about the target of the missile, which according to some sources, was an underground storage facility, containing NATO-supplied weapons—reportedly including cruise and ballistic missiles, such as Storm Shadow, Patriot, and ATACMS. The deadly military equipment are allegedly delivered a few days ago to Ternopol city near Polish border. Thus, a bitter loss for Zelensky’s friends in the West.

Another videos showing a nighttime missile strike by the Russian Aerospace Forces on a target in Ternopol have emerged on social media. The attack is part of a series of retaliatory strikes that Moscow began since June 5, and are still ongoing. Russian strategic aviation, including Tu-95 aircraft, carried out heavy strikes on industrial sites and military infrastructure, destroying underground infrastructure with foreign missiles, including energy-related ones in the city. Local residents who happened to be passing near the site of the Russian Armed Forces strike managed to capture close-up footage of the missile explosions. The fires in Ternopol following the Russian strike on June 6 are still ongoing. Despite all efforts, the fires could not be extinguished. It is now clear from the video above, that the explosions and fires occurred near the military-oriented Penoboard industrial building in the city, showing the heat signature from NASA FIRMS at the factory facility. According to the Russian command, this is where a large number of long-range missiles and air defense missiles were delivered from the US and Western Europe, five days before the strike. The Russian Air Force destroyed at least 141 Western missiles, including 56 Storm Shadow, 32 Patriot air defense and 53 ATACMS, at the warehouse attacked a few days ago. And if all of this is true, then the explosions of these Western missiles were roasted by Russian retaliation fire!

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

oblast ternopilternopolrussian cruise missile strike
