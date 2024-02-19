Israel Gaza War 601st Battalion operation to build Route 749
14
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=obZ-CBAi3pg
כאן כדי להישאר: ברוך ידיד עם לוחמי גדוד 601 במבצע הנדסי לסלילת כביש חוצה
Here to stay: Baruch Yadid with the soldiers of the 601st Battalion in an engineering operation to build a cross road
