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Rider of the White Horse -Video 1
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72 views • July 12, 2019
...followed by the Rider of the Red Horse.
"And after these things I saw another angel come down from heaven, having great power; and the earth was lightened with his glory."
You will be unable to see the Red Tetrahedron formation of the Red Stars, with a cell phone screen
"And after these things I saw another angel come down from heaven, having great power; and the earth was lightened with his glory."
You will be unable to see the Red Tetrahedron formation of the Red Stars, with a cell phone screen
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