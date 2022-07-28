Smart People Problems with Dr. Mark A. Smith 🎙️ Limitless Mindset Podcast #26

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I'm joined by Dr. Mark Ashton Smith, we diagnose and identify actionable solutions to 20 notorious problems of smart people. We also discuss the newest developments with IQ and fluid intelligence upgrading software. Along with sharing some cool life hacks for reading more, procrastinating less, and improving your conversational skills with your smartphone.
Read 📑 Podcast show notes
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/podcast/533-smart-people-problems
Read 📑 20 Notorious Problems of Smart People
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/limitless-lifestyle/494-20-notorious-problems-smart-people
Download ⏬ brain training apps from IQ Mindware