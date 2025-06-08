Are Successful People Just Lucky?

Brought to you by the Continuing Church of God “Bringing you news and analysis of world events in light of Bible prophecy.” This is a mandate of the Continuing Church of God. What does it take to be truly successful? Is it just luck? Is true success just the “luck of the draw”? Could it be that true success is just a series of random events that could happen to anyone? Or is true success the result of planning, education, drive and determination? In this video, Dr. Thiel shines the light of the true knowledge contained in the Bible on what it takes to be truly successful. Dr. Thiel lets the light of the Bible answer the question of what the characteristics of a truly successful person are. Is love a part of the formula for success? What does God say? No matter your station in life; can you become truly successful? Is education important to success? In Daniel 11:33 God says, “the people who understand shall instruct many”. Do you want your children to be successful? Success goes to those who prepare. You can prepare your children for success. God tells us how. And Dr. Thiel shines the light on the verses that show the way. Watch this video as Dr. Thiel uses the word of God to help us and our children become truly successful. And when we have achieved that success, we will then be able to show Philadelphian love to many of those around us that are looking for instruction. Read the full article to this video titled ' True education helps one be a real success’ at URL https://www.cogwriter.com/news/wcg-news/true-education-helps-one-be-a-real-success/

