Mako Folder Overview

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Features:
Black-finished trailing point blade made from D2 tool steel.
One-handed flipper opener.
Black FRN handle.
Secure liner lock.
Reversible deep-carry pocket clip.
Description:
The Mako Folder from Bastinelli Creations is built with a karambit inspired handle that offers multiple grip options and top-notch security in-hand for all Tactical purposes. It features an upswept blade with a unique opener for ambidextrous, one-handed deployment. Includes a reversible pocket clip that leaves the finger ring exposed for quick and easy accessibility.
Specifications:
Overall Length : 7.25"
Blade Length : 2.85"
Cutting Edge : 2.75"
Blade Width : 0.92"
Blade Thickness : 0.13"
Blade Material : D2
Blade Style : Trailing Point
Blade Grind : Flat
Finish : Black Stonewash
Edge Type : Plain
Handle Length : 4.75"
Handle Width : 1.00"
Handle Thickness : 0.55"
Handle Material : Polymer
Color : Black
Weight : 3.20 oz.
User:Right Hand, Left Hand
Pocket Clip:Tip-Up
Knife Type:Manual
Opener:Flipper
Pivot Type:Bearings
Lock Type:Liner Lock
Brand:Bastinelli Knives
Model:Mako Folder
Model Number:BAS18
Designer:Bastinelli Knives
Country of Origin:Italy
Mirrored - bast2a