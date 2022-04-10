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Mako Folder Overview
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152 views • April 10, 2022
Bastinelli Creations are made by Bastien Coves. He is a French knifemaker who makes well-made knives with quality designs. He says that: Creating a knife is my passion, share it together. "More than a tool, the knife is a fellow traveler." Presented by Bastien Coves.

Features:

Black-finished trailing point blade made from D2 tool steel.
One-handed flipper opener.
Black FRN handle.
Secure liner lock.
Reversible deep-carry pocket clip.

Description:

The Mako Folder from Bastinelli Creations is built with a karambit inspired handle that offers multiple grip options and top-notch security in-hand for all Tactical purposes. It features an upswept blade with a unique opener for ambidextrous, one-handed deployment. Includes a reversible pocket clip that leaves the finger ring exposed for quick and easy accessibility.

Specifications:

Overall Length : 7.25"
Blade Length : 2.85"
Cutting Edge : 2.75"
Blade Width : 0.92"
Blade Thickness : 0.13"
Blade Material : D2
Blade Style : Trailing Point
Blade Grind : Flat
Finish : Black Stonewash
Edge Type : Plain
Handle Length : 4.75"
Handle Width : 1.00"
Handle Thickness : 0.55"
Handle Material : Polymer
Color : Black
Weight : 3.20 oz.
User:Right Hand, Left Hand
Pocket Clip:Tip-Up
Knife Type:Manual
Opener:Flipper
Pivot Type:Bearings
Lock Type:Liner Lock
Brand:Bastinelli Knives
Model:Mako Folder
Model Number:BAS18
Designer:Bastinelli Knives
Country of Origin:Italy

Mirrored - bast2a
Keywords
karambitbastinelli knivesliner lockmako folder
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy