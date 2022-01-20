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BANKS KEEP SHUTTING DOWN IS YOUR CASH SAFE? - STOCK MARKET BEGINS TO PANIC - GOLD SOARS - RATE HIKES
Prosciencetruth
Prosciencetruth
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240 views • January 20, 2022
From Jeremiah Babe

In Palm Springs examining local businesses, properties and local retailers closing down due to the pandemic. At a Citibank in downtown Palm Springs that is closed, parking lot empty and no one here. At another location a bigger bank that is closed, possibly a Wells Fargo bank gone for a long time. Why are so many banks closing down?

How safe do you think your money is? You could show up tomorrow morning at your bank and it is closed. What is going on? The bank is apparently open but not today, you must make an appointment. If this can happen in Palm Springs, CA. it can happen anywhere.

110,000 restaurants closed in 2020, numbers are not in for 2021 but will probably be close.An economic collapse is coming, only question is when. Inflation is killing us.

Mirrored from https://youtu.be/QAg81ZpN5jQ
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goldpandemiccashsilvereconomic collapsebankssafeclosuresrate hikes
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