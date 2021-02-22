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My New HERO! - Canadian BarBQ Restaurant Owner Who Was Arrested & Fined Takes On The State - Says It's A "Sure Thing" He'll WIN!! {MIRROR}
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112 views • February 22, 2021
God Bless this man... he was arrested in Ontario, Canada after opening his barBQ restaurant during the second lockdown. The police and politicians up there have been horrendous.
https://adamsonbarbecue.com/ - Family run and owned in Ontario, Canada
Nov/2020 When he was first arrested: https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/canada-covid-19-adamson-bbq-barbecue-ontario-etobicoke-201625737.html
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Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected] or [email protected]
https://adamsonbarbecue.com/ - Family run and owned in Ontario, Canada
Nov/2020 When he was first arrested: https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/canada-covid-19-adamson-bbq-barbecue-ontario-etobicoke-201625737.html
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Life Coaching For Men & Women: coachingbridges.wordpress.com
The Relaters Manual: A Guide For Men by Dyann Bridges CMT https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/888887
How To Do The Soulmate Embrace {FREE eBook} - https://bit.ly/32vEbzQ
30 Romance Tricks That Work Like Magic {FREE Ebook} - https://bit.ly/2ZVJuXM
Rejection Proof Move! {Turned Her On In Seconds} - https://bit.ly/2FGyNAM
Revive Her Drive - https://bit.ly/33v546e
Healing Bodywork Sessions – thebodyhouse.biz/sessions-with-dyann/
What is FBSM? - thebodyhouse.biz/10-things-fbsm-sensual-massage-session/
NewsLetter - The Body House Chronicles – 'Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy'
bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
Social Media & Important Links – linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected] or [email protected]
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