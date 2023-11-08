The Israeli military, during today's operation in the Shuafat refugee camp in Jerusalem, blew up the house of a member of one of the Palestinian factions, who was found guilty of killing an Israeli.

The army planting bombs in the house of 13-year-old Muhammad Zilbani, who in February stabbed a soldier at a checkpoint on the camp's entrance. The soldier didn't die, but was accidentally shot and killed by an Israeli security officer (official autopsy confirmed). Despite that, the occupation court is sentencing the kid for murder, and in August issued a warrant for demolishing the family's house. This is part of Israel's collective punishment policy, which includes demolishing the house of any resistor's family, either by bulldozing or an engineered demolition



US Secretary of State Antony Blinken:

A temporary humanitarian truce in Gaza is necessary

We agreed on the need to declare a humanitarian truce and facilitate the entry of aid into the Gaza Strip

We believe that there is no need for the residents of Gaza to be forcibly displaced, neither now nor after the war

We have a responsibility not to escalate in the West Bank

The United States believes that there should be no forced transfer of Palestinians from Gaza

The United States refuses to displace Palestinians from Gaza and refuses to reoccupy it

Hamas’s control over Gaza cannot continue, and Israel cannot occupy the Gaza Strip

There must be unity in the management of the West Bank and Gaza





