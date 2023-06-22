WHAT’S HAPPENING IN SEPTEMBER | The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited

Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.









Videos and Resources Referenced in the Show -









FOR ALL WRITTEN PROPHETIC WORDS: https://flyoverconservatives.com/resources-2/prophetic-words/









TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: theflyoverapp.com









Julie Green A Storm is Coming to Shake This Earth Given on June 8, 2023 and Delivered June 19, 2023

2:26-11:03

https://rumble.com/v2v43vf-a-storm-is-coming-to-shake-this-earth.html









Tim Sheets Given on June 4, 2023 Delivered on June 16, 2023 and Dutch Sheets

0-11:18

21:39-53:05

https://youtu.be/njmHifW0vKY









Robin Bullock Church International

3:43:34-3:47:02

https://www.youtube.com/live/2fRGOF69p40?feature=share









Psalms 35

Psalms 91

















NOTES:









Dutch Sheets | Give Him 15 |

Work While We Celebrate Part 1 | June 14, 2023

https://youtu.be/7lTob1-bx3c









Dutch Sheets | Give Him 15 |

Work While We Celebrate Part 2 | June 15, 2023

https://youtu.be/QmOCEgGQW-A









Dutch Sheets | Give Him 15 |

Work While We Celebrate Part 3 | June 16, 2023

https://youtu.be/eoHrzCtymn4









Robin Bullock | Church International | June 18, 2023

2:52:58-3:06:07









Robin goes into depth about why prophets are here now, and that the courts are being tried by God. The appeal to Heaven has been made, and He's come to see for Himself if it is as bad as the cry... the nations have agreed to give up sovereignty-- they plan on this thing coming to pass now.

https://www.youtube.com/live/2fRGOF69p40?feature=share

















TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS -

https://banned.video/playlist/61e604428362a67d2b03e4b7









SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO

► ReAwaken America- text the word EVENTS to 40509

(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)

► Kirk Elliott PHD - http://FlyoverGold.com

► My Pillow - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover

► Z-Stack - https://flyoverhealth.com

► Dr. Jason Dean (BraveTV) - https://parakiller.com









Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -

https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/

-------------------------------------------

Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends

💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives

🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited

🏘FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives

📱FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives

📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/

🧑‍💻Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com









► ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/FlyoverConservatives

-------------------------------------------

► Sign Up For Our Newsletter! -https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter









► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate









► Get $50 off of Dr. Sherwood’s 13 Week Course to Reset Your Life-

http://DoctorSoGood.com









► Get The TuttleTwins Books Today - http://FlyoverTwins.com









► Get 5% Off Of Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol ZStack at - http://FlyoverHealth.com









► Support a Family Owned, Pro-Life Woman Merch Store

🛍 https://col1972.com/discount/Flyover

-------------------------------------------









Be Blessed!

- The Flyover Team









Business or Media, please contact us at:

[email protected]





Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: 9c6e2bed5c9b1453



