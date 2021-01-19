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The Aids Hoax is the Moon Landing of the Medical Industrial Complex
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115 views • January 19, 2021
How Aids Hoax is the Moon Landing of the Medical Industrial Complex
There is a multitude of excelent documentaries about the lucrative fabrication of the 'disease' AIDS
There are similar reasons why the Pharamceutical Chemical Industrial Complex frequently starts their very public 'pharmaratic inquisitions'...
They do not need to be based on truth, they just need to be repeated often enough.
The AIDS marketing method very similar to the current effort of a planned worldwide scamdemic...
Please investigate!
There is a multitude of excelent documentaries about the lucrative fabrication of the 'disease' AIDS
There are similar reasons why the Pharamceutical Chemical Industrial Complex frequently starts their very public 'pharmaratic inquisitions'...
They do not need to be based on truth, they just need to be repeated often enough.
The AIDS marketing method very similar to the current effort of a planned worldwide scamdemic...
Please investigate!
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