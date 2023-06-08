Create New Account
FLAT EARTH -700 Miles+ Long Distance Photography
Time after Time -- Video after Video ---we are seeing more PROOFS from Long Distance, including Infrared, Photography that Absolutely Validates the FLAT EARTH reality.

Though some will still Deny / Argue & Remain skeptics no matter the evidences presented .

They will claim it doesn't matter how far we can see past the curve, or no matter how many times you can show them that you can ZOOM back into view

Boats that have been claimed "Gone Over Curve / Horizon " or even ZOOMING back into view Sun Rises & Sun Sets.

>> Indoctrination is Strong with them.

>> A video from Michael Slawson

