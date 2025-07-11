Woody Woodpecker Racing (2000, Playstation)

Woody Woodpecker Racing is a racing game developed by British company Syrox Developments and published by Konami. It was only released in North America and Europe. The game also came out for PC.



The game is a fun racer starring chracters from the Woody Woodpecker franchise. The game features a quest mode, a tournament mode, a two-player versus mode and a single race mode. The quest mode is series of races you have to pass in order to unlock new characters, courses and tournaments.

Apart from accelerating and breaking, you can also jump, use extras and punch to the left or to the right. Extras are obtained randomly by driving through mystery boxes on the courses. There are also things on the tracks which be driving through them have positive or negative effect, like giving you a temporary speed boost or slow-down.

