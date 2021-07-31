The State Of Israel - Who Are These Palestinians? Dr. Roni Wexler

Join The United West in Israel as we talk with Dr. Roni Wexler, President - Heritage Studies Program.



From our vantage point in Judea and Samaria, the correct name, also know as a the West Bank, Dr. Wexler explains Israel's geographical, political, and national security realities.



You will learn the majority of Palestinians are in truth of Jordanian, Syrian, or Iraqi lineage. The parents and grandparents of the people living in Gaza and Judea & Samaria migrated to Israel for work as laborers.



As Israelis were making the deserts bloom, building cities, and businesses opportunities flourished. The often poor and marginalized Arabs were also beneficiaries. Most of these Arab migrants into Israel were sharecroppers of the oppressive Arab effendis. Effendis were the Arab lords and rulers who used there fellow Arabs as sharecroppers and subjects rather than equals.



The Arabs who migrated to Israel willingly left the oppressive Effendi's for greater pay and far better working conditions with the Jews of Israel. These Arab workers came to Israel in droves and under the guidance of the Israelis - the land bloomed.



Fast forward to today, listen as Dr. Wexler explains why a two state solution with Hamas or the PLO will cut Israel in half making true secure borders an impossibility.



Join us as you see Israel through the lens of history with a sharp eye towards the future.



Learn more about Dr. Wexler's work at Heritage Studies Program. Dr. Wexler is also passionate about supporting the Christian Zionists who love and support the State of Israel. Intrigued? Contact Dr. Wexler for more information.



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