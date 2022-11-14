Daily Word * 11.10.2022 * What They Desire

The link to an All Prophetic Episode on Innocence Redeemed with Special Guest Prophet John releasing many individual prophetic words as well as a word to the Body of Christ and a word for America can be found in the description...





https://www.innocenceredeemed.blog/2022/11/10/new-podcast-prophetic-word-podcast-w-special-guest-prophet-john-11-10-2022/





THE BASICS OF THE CHRISTIAN WALK

https://www.bible-knowledge.com/the-basics/





THE APPEARANCE MINISTRIES (Augusto Perez)

https://theappearance.net/





You Can Find More By Glynda at...

* http://www.justpraisehim.today

* https://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/pb-2ck3x-14fc40/Just+Praise+Him+Today/page/5





* Text-to-Speech voices created with: voicemaker.in