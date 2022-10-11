Daily Word * 11.10.2022 * What They Desire

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The link to an All Prophetic Episode on Innocence Redeemed with Special Guest Prophet John releasing many individual prophetic words as well as a word to the Body of Christ and a word for America can be found in the description...
https://www.innocenceredeemed.blog/2022/11/10/new-podcast-prophetic-word-podcast-w-special-guest-prophet-john-11-10-2022/
THE BASICS OF THE CHRISTIAN WALK
https://www.bible-knowledge.com/the-basics/
THE APPEARANCE MINISTRIES (Augusto Perez)
https://theappearance.net/
You Can Find More By Glynda at...
* http://www.justpraisehim.today
* https://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/pb-2ck3x-14fc40/Just+Praise+Him+Today/page/5
* Text-to-Speech voices created with: voicemaker.in