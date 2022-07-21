X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - [CB]/[WEF] Are Struggling, A Tiny Percentage Believes In Their Agenda

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X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2829a - July 20, 2022
[CB]/[WEF] Are Struggling, A Tiny Percentage Believes In Their Agenda
Europe is in trouble, they never thought it was going to go down this way, the people are rising up. The Green Agenda is falling apart, the plan has been accelerated and the [CB]/[WEF] was not prepared. The people are not with them no matter what they try.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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