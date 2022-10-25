THEY CANCELLED YOU BECAUSE YOU WEREN'T VAXXED, NOW THEY ARE CANCELLING CONCERTS DUE TO ILLNESS !! (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel 99Percent at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/OEXwPls9Yzdm/



Or they are just flat out dying. What could it be ? The music world is baffled. I can believe mental health issues after the deals they have made and the things they have and are participating in ( for fortune and fame ) that we don't know about. As far as I can tell the vast majority of the so called "entertainment" industry has a screw loose or in some cases there are parts flying off everywhere.

They made a deal with Satan to get where they are, how could this be happening to them ? Ask me if I care if they all fall over. I am not the least bit SAD about this. As far as I am concerned if you are pushing the death shot, and you die, you had it coming.

