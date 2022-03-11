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Biden's Satanic Economic Advisor Daleep Singh COMPLETELY Ignores Basic Economics! [10.03.2022]
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80 views • March 11, 2022
Biden economic advisor Daleep Singh claims increasing U.S. oil supply would have NO impact on price...HAHAHA.
55,031 views Mar 10, 2022
Memology 101 - 498K subscribers
https://youtu.be/eBi5mLGQ25I
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1X9HTMhyL4UpmjgkrN41oQ
55,031 views Mar 10, 2022
Memology 101 - 498K subscribers
https://youtu.be/eBi5mLGQ25I
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1X9HTMhyL4UpmjgkrN41oQ
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